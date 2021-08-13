Barun Sobti on Shedding Romantic Hero Image: It's Been a Deliberate Effort to Do Relevant Projects

Barun Sobti, who built the reputation of a romantic hero on the small screen, has now been making a conscious effort to shed that image. His early days included starring in shows like ‘Baat Hamari Pakki Hai’ and ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?’. Without a doubt, these shows earned him the label of ‘TV’s superstar’ but Barun wants to be known as an actor and not a heartthrob. So, he has spent the last couple of years doing more serious projects. A case in point is his upcoming film, 200- Halla Ho, which is a story about how 200 Dalit women united and took law and justice into their hands by lynching a gangster, robber and serial rapist in open court.

“The point is that a director and writer can have a vision about their career and exactly what they like. But actors depend on what kind of options they are given," said Barun, whose role as a corrupt cop Yusuf Qureshi in his last film Halahal garnered him appreciation from all quarters.

“You can’t write a role on yourself or direct a film and cast yourself. For an actor, it’s about the choice of role you make. So more than what you end up doing, what defines an actor’s career is the kind of things you have said no to and it’s being a very deliberate effort I have made to stay in the zone that adds a relevant element to my career and it doesn’t mean that I am looking down or anything. Some people like some things and some people like other things so I feel this kind of content is really relevant and I want to be a part of this kind of moment. I really want that day to come that the audience of India thinks, ‘If he’s preferred it, it must be something relevant.'"

Written and directed by Sarthak Dasgupta, produced by Yoodlee Films, 200 – Halla Ho premieres 20th August on ZEE5. The film also marks the comeback of renowned actor Amol Palekar to the movies after almost a decade.

Talking about his role in the movie, Barun said, “I’m playing the role of Umesh Shukla in the film. He is a lawyer who takes pro bono cases. When I was narrated the script of this film for the first time, I was extremely keen to be a part of it irrespective of what part I had to play. I am very glad that I got to play what I got to play. Just like the (Dalit) community needs our support, I think the Indian cinema also needs a lot of support and that was the major reason I wanted to be a part of this film. And, if anyone’s reading this right now, koi bhi relevant cheez hai na toh I would always want to be in support of that so that’s the major reason I wanted to do this film."

200 – Halla Ho, has an amazing star cast comprising Amol Palekar, Barun, Rinku Rajguru, Sahil Khattar, Saloni Batra, Indraneil Sengupta, and Upendra Limaye.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here