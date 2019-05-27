Barun Sobti to Become a Father, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Co-star Sanaya Irani Shares Cute Wish

Actor Barun Sobti of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon fame and wife Pashmeen Manchanda, who got married in 2010, are expecting their first child together. A baby shower was recently organised for the soon-to-be-mother and was attended by their family members and friends from the industry.The news comes as a surprise as Barun is otherwise known to keep his private life far from the glare of the limelight. Pictures from the baby shower have surfaced online and show Pashmeen looking radiant in pink with a very visible baby bump. Barun looks elated to soon become a father and welcome a bundle of joy into the family.Barun's co-stars from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon - Sanaya Irani, Dalljiet Kaur, Akshay Dogra and Abhaas Mehta - were all present at the baby shower, proof that they continue to be one big family despite the hit Star Plus show going off air years ago.Sanaya took to her Instagram handle to share a sweet picture of the soon-to-be-parents with the caption, "From best friends to soon to be best parents in the world... from sunny to soon to be sunny masi... cannot wait for this journey to begin... love you guys."Her husband Mohit Sehgal too shared an image and wrote, "Sleep is so overrated You're having a B A B Y ! ! ! ! ?? Congratulations Barun and Pashmeen on Ur upcoming little one. We are so excited for Ur growing family."Actress Sai Deodhar, who had attended the event, also shared a picture congratulating the couple. She wrote, "Congratulations love u pashmin n barun!!! #barunsobti."Recently, Jay Bhanushali and wife Mahhi Vij too announced that they are all set to become proud parents with a cute picture on Instagram.Barun, who hasn't starred in a TV show in a while, was last seen in the movie 22 Yards, and will next be starring in Satra Ko Shaadi Hai.