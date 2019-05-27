English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Barun Sobti to Become a Father, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Co-star Sanaya Irani Shares Cute Wish
Barun Sobti's wife Pashmeen is pregnant and his friends from the industry made for an excited lot at their pretty baby shower.
Image: Instagram
Loading...
Actor Barun Sobti of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon fame and wife Pashmeen Manchanda, who got married in 2010, are expecting their first child together. A baby shower was recently organised for the soon-to-be-mother and was attended by their family members and friends from the industry.
The news comes as a surprise as Barun is otherwise known to keep his private life far from the glare of the limelight. Pictures from the baby shower have surfaced online and show Pashmeen looking radiant in pink with a very visible baby bump. Barun looks elated to soon become a father and welcome a bundle of joy into the family.
Barun's co-stars from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon - Sanaya Irani, Dalljiet Kaur, Akshay Dogra and Abhaas Mehta - were all present at the baby shower, proof that they continue to be one big family despite the hit Star Plus show going off air years ago.
Sanaya took to her Instagram handle to share a sweet picture of the soon-to-be-parents with the caption, "From best friends to soon to be best parents in the world... from sunny to soon to be sunny masi... cannot wait for this journey to begin... love you guys."
Her husband Mohit Sehgal too shared an image and wrote, "Sleep is so overrated You're having a B A B Y ! ! ! ! ?? Congratulations Barun and Pashmeen on Ur upcoming little one. We are so excited for Ur growing family."
Actress Sai Deodhar, who had attended the event, also shared a picture congratulating the couple. She wrote, "Congratulations love u pashmin n barun!!! #barunsobti."
Recently, Jay Bhanushali and wife Mahhi Vij too announced that they are all set to become proud parents with a cute picture on Instagram.
Barun, who hasn't starred in a TV show in a while, was last seen in the movie 22 Yards, and will next be starring in Satra Ko Shaadi Hai.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The news comes as a surprise as Barun is otherwise known to keep his private life far from the glare of the limelight. Pictures from the baby shower have surfaced online and show Pashmeen looking radiant in pink with a very visible baby bump. Barun looks elated to soon become a father and welcome a bundle of joy into the family.
Barun's co-stars from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon - Sanaya Irani, Dalljiet Kaur, Akshay Dogra and Abhaas Mehta - were all present at the baby shower, proof that they continue to be one big family despite the hit Star Plus show going off air years ago.
Sanaya took to her Instagram handle to share a sweet picture of the soon-to-be-parents with the caption, "From best friends to soon to be best parents in the world... from sunny to soon to be sunny masi... cannot wait for this journey to begin... love you guys."
Her husband Mohit Sehgal too shared an image and wrote, "Sleep is so overrated You're having a B A B Y ! ! ! ! ?? Congratulations Barun and Pashmeen on Ur upcoming little one. We are so excited for Ur growing family."
Actress Sai Deodhar, who had attended the event, also shared a picture congratulating the couple. She wrote, "Congratulations love u pashmin n barun!!! #barunsobti."
Recently, Jay Bhanushali and wife Mahhi Vij too announced that they are all set to become proud parents with a cute picture on Instagram.
Barun, who hasn't starred in a TV show in a while, was last seen in the movie 22 Yards, and will next be starring in Satra Ko Shaadi Hai.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gaming Disorder is Now on The World Health Organization’s List of Diseases
- Game of Thrones The Last Watch: Fans Call the Documentary a Love Letter to GoT's Crew
- Beckham at 44 is Still Better than Lingard: Manchester United Fans Swoon After Thumping Win Over Bayern Legends
- SRK, Aamir, Akshay & I are Only Ones Who've Been Able to Pull It Off for So Long: Salman on Stardom
- ICC World Cup 2019 | England & Afghanistan Seek Winning Momentum in Final Warm-up Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results