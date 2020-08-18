Will Barun Sobti or Vivek Dahiya Replace Parth Samthaan in Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

Parth Samthaan, who plays the lead role of Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot, will be reportedly making an exit from the show. According to a latest report the producers are in negotiation to retain Parth as Anurag due to the actor's massive popularity among the audience. However, if Parth chooses to quit the show, a few familiar faces have been considered for Anurag.

Talking to Pinkvilla, a source said, "Production might consider Barun Sobti, Pearl V Puri or Vivek Dahiya among others to step in Parth's shoes. All the mentioned actors are young and with Anurag's character taking a full swing after a point in the story, production is still mulling over their options."

Actor Sahil Anand has reportedly decided to leave the show as well. According to reports, he has not shot for any episodes after the Covid-19 lockdown was relaxed for TV and film crews.

Lead actress Erica Fernandes was also rumoured to be leaving the show. However, speaking to Mumbai Mirror, she assured fans that she is still very much part of the show as Prerna Sharma.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot has seen many changes in actors ever since it aired. Hina Khan was initially roped in as Komolika, but had to leave for other commitments. She was replaced by Aamna Shariff. On the other hand, Karan Singh Grover also quit the show due to the Coronavirus pandemic and was replaced by Karan Patel.