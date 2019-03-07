English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Barun Sobti: We Refrain From Making Political Comments Because They Are Often Misinterpreted
Barun Sobti says that actors tend to stay away from expressing their political opinion because there is room for misinterpretation.
Actor Barun Sobti, who will next be seen in 22 Yards, says while popularity gives every actor a chance to share their opinion on socio-political issues with a wide audience, their words mostly get misconstrued, which, in turn, makes them refrain from expressing themselves.
"I think one of the reasons why people like us tend to stay away from expressing our political opinion is that there is room for misinterpretation. Many times, our opinions are presented out of context and that creates more problems. Therefore, celebrities refrain from commenting on things. That is why political dialogue works, not a political opinion," said the actor.
In 22 Yards, Barun plays a cricket talent agent. He said that the story gave him an insight into a side he didn't know about even as a regular cricket watcher.
"When I heard the story, I was blown away and stood up from the chair I was sitting on. I really wanted to latch on to this part. As a cricket watcher, we are interested to know what's the score and who won the match. But here (in the film) I am playing a cricket agent and I had no idea of the existence of this post.
"In fact, in the commercial part of the game, a cricket agent has a pivotal role to play, so that they, in a way, control the players," added the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? actor.
Speaking of the impact of strained relationships between India and Pakistan on cricket and films, he said, "I think these are not making any impact on the real cause, the real issue that the government is fighting. Cricket and film are soft targets."
"I think we need a political solution to resolve the issue and our elected government is the expert in doing that," he added.
Directed by the debutant Mitali Ghoshal, 22 Yards was shot in Kolkata. Barun said that though shooting in the real location is usually tough, the cast and crew had a great time.
"Kolkata is a beautiful city. It holds an old world charm and it is quite classy. I loved the city. People are so nice there. We shot in Eden Gardens, Bengal Chamber of Commerce and in different luxury hotels. I must say that the people are very welcoming," he said.
The film, releasing on March 15, also features Panchi Bora, Rajit Kapur, Amartya Ray, Rajesh Sharma, Geetika Tyagi.
