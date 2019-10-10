Take the pledge to vote

Based on Indian Politics, Saif Ali Khan's Next Web Series Tandav is on lines of House of Cards

Post Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan is set to star in another web-series, Tandav, which is said to be based on the lines of acclaimed American political thriller House of Cards.

News18.com

October 10, 2019
Based on Indian Politics, Saif Ali Khan's Next Web Series Tandav is on lines of House of Cards
Saif Ali Khan stunned everybody with the portrayal of Sartaj in Netflix's popular web series Sacred Games. His character was not only loved by the audience but was also critically appreciated and the actor was lauded for his digital debut. Now, post Sacred Games, the actor is set to star in another web-series, Tandav. Saif claims the new web series is on the lines of acclaimed American political thriller House of Cards.

Saif said the show is based on Indian politics and is set on a massive scale. "I don't want to use American examples, but it's along the lines of 'House Of Cards', although set within the framework of Indian politics. The plot takes into account various factions like Dalit politics and UP cops and the whole nexus between them," the actor said in a statement.

House of Cards, revolved around a Democrat who climbed his way to the US presidential office. It featured Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright in the lead.

Saif, who will play the role of a politician in the show, compares his character to Chanakya- the advisor of Chandragupta Maurya, who is said to be a pioneer of the field of political science and economics in India. "My character is Chanakya-like, in the guise of a youth leader who comes from a privileged background and aspires to become the prime minister," he added.

The series will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who is known to direct films like Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai and Gunday among others.

On the films front, Saif is looking forward to the release of Laal Kaptaan, which sees the actor in the role of a naga sadhu. The film follows the story of a naga sadhu who sets out on a journey of revenge lasting up to decades. It also stars Manav Vij, Sonakshi Sinha, and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. Produced by Sunil Lulla and Anand L. Rai, it will hit the screens worldwide on October 18

Apart from this, his upcoming films include Jawani Jaaneman with Tabu and Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior with Ajay Devgn.

(with inputs from PTI)

