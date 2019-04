Disney+ Series 'WandaVision' Will be Set in 1950s, Says Elizabeth Olsen

Avengers: Endgame star Elizabeth Olsen revealed that the upcoming Disney series, WandaVision", might have a 1950s setting.WandaVision is spawned from the highly successful Marvel Cinematic Universe and will feature Olsen as her character Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlett Witch alongside Paul Bettany's human android, Vision."There's quite a few other comic books that we're pulling from and it's going to be Wanda and the Vision, and I think at the Disney+ launch chat, they showed a photo of us in the '50s," Olsen told Variety on the sidelines of Avengers: Endgame premiere."Paul and I are really excited. They have a great group of writers. I think it's going to be a total of six hours," she added.The series is being developed by Jac Schaeffer, the screenwriter of Captain Marvel. He is writing, producing, and showrunning the show.Olsen also told the outlet that the shooting would commence later this year.Meanwhile, Olsen is expected to reprise her role as Scarlett Witch in the upcoming Marvel film titled, Avengers: Endgame. The film marks the culmination on 21 films in MCU. Directed by Captain America: Civil War and Infinity War helmers Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.Follow @news18movies for more