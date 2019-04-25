Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Disney+ Series 'WandaVision' Will be Set in 1950s, Says Elizabeth Olsen

WandaVision is spawned from the highly successful Marvel Cinematic Universe and will feature Olsen as her character Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlett Witch alongside Paul Bettany's human android, Vision.

PTI

Updated:April 25, 2019, 4:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Disney+ Series 'WandaVision' Will be Set in 1950s, Says Elizabeth Olsen
This image released by Disney shows Elizabeth Olsen in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War." (Image: AP)
Loading...
Avengers: Endgame star Elizabeth Olsen revealed that the upcoming Disney series, WandaVision", might have a 1950s setting.

WandaVision is spawned from the highly successful Marvel Cinematic Universe and will feature Olsen as her character Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlett Witch alongside Paul Bettany's human android, Vision.

"There's quite a few other comic books that we're pulling from and it's going to be Wanda and the Vision, and I think at the Disney+ launch chat, they showed a photo of us in the '50s," Olsen told Variety on the sidelines of Avengers: Endgame premiere.

"Paul and I are really excited. They have a great group of writers. I think it's going to be a total of six hours," she added.

The series is being developed by Jac Schaeffer, the screenwriter of Captain Marvel. He is writing, producing, and showrunning the show.

Olsen also told the outlet that the shooting would commence later this year.

Meanwhile, Olsen is expected to reprise her role as Scarlett Witch in the upcoming Marvel film titled, Avengers: Endgame. The film marks the culmination on 21 films in MCU. Directed by Captain America: Civil War and Infinity War helmers Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram