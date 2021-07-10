Basic Instinct Director Denies Sharon Stone Was Tricked into 'Removing Panties' for a Scene

Basic Instinct director Paul Verhoeven has responded to Sharon Stone’s claim that she was tricked into “removing" her panties for the 1992 film’s infamous leg-crossing interrogation scene. “My memory is radically different from Sharon’s memory," Verhoeven told Variety at the Cannes Film Festival while promoting his new movie, “Benedetta."

Verhoeven said Stone “knew exactly what we were doing," when they filmed the scene. “I told her it was based on a story of a woman that I knew when I was a student who did the crossing of her legs without panties regularly at parties. When my friend told her we could see her vagina, she said, ‘Of course, that’s why I do it.’ Then Sharon and I decided to do a similar sequence."

In her memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, Sharon Stone looked back on filming her breakout role in one of her most famous films, Basic Instinct. She also opened up about the disturbing experiences she had throughout her career. As the 63-year-old star reflected on the production of the 1992 erotic thriller, she asserted that the entire ordeal was largely difficult for her. An excerpt from her memoir exclusively published by Vanity Fair had the actress describe the “terrifying” experience, where she called the role “the most stretching that I had ever done."

Stone claimed that a member of the film production asked her to take her underwear off in the highly controversial and now famous cross-legged scene. She discussed how she had no idea that her private area would be exposed as she was led to believe under the pretense that her genitals would not be visible on film.

Verhoeven, however, said Stone’s version in The Beauty of Living Twice “does not stand in the way and has nothing to do with the wonderful way that she portrayed Catherine Tramell. She is absolutely phenomenal."

Verhoeven added, “We still have a pleasant relationship and exchange text messages. But her version is impossible."

