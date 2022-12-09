Basil Joseph Bags Best Director Award For Minnal Murali At Asian Academy Awards 2022

Filmmaker Basil Joseph’s critically acclaimed Malayalam film Minnal Murali recently attained a rare feat. The superhero film, starring Tovino Thomas, has bagged Basil Joseph an award in the Best Direction (Fiction) category at the Asian Academy Awards 2022. The awards ceremony recognises the best content from 16 APAC countries. It took place at Chijmes Hall in Singapore.

Soon after receiving the prestigious award, Basil shared two photos on Facebook. He can be seen all suited up in a tuxedo while holding the award in one of the pictures. The director was all smiles as posed for the camera with the award. Along with posting the photos, the 32-year-old also penned a heartfelt note expressing his emotions about representing India on a global stage.

“I feel overwhelmed and honoured to be declared as the Best Director among 16 countries at the Asian Academy Awards 2022 here in Singapore. Today, I feel prouder than ever to be a part of the Malayalam movie industry and to represent India on this stage. I am convinced that this recognition has brought us one step closer to the global stage,” wrote Basil Joseph.

He also expressed gratitude towards Minnal Murali’s entire team and added, “Here’s a huge heartfelt hug to our producers, Netflix, actors, writers, cinematographer and the entire cast and crew- thank you for believing in me. This superhero wouldn’t have emerged without you!”

Minnal Murali tells the story of two social lepers, who end up gaining superhuman powers after being struck by lightning. While one has a legacy of a hero to live up to, the other one uses it to hurt others. The film also focuses on the dangers of the collective indifference of society in creating destructive forces. Apart from Tovino Thomas, Minnal Murali also starred Guru Somasundaram, Aju Varghese, and Shelly Kishore in key roles.

