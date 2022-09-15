Basil Joseph Starts Shooting For Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham; Details Inside

Mollywood actor-director Basil Joseph on Wednesday started shooting for his next, a movie that stands out for a funky yet out-of-the-box name with debutant Muhashin. Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham aka KKAK is projected to be a movie deep-rooted in Kozhikode, where the shooting is currently progressing.

The new film is scripted by Harshad, who is known for Unda and co-scripting Puzhu. This Basil Joseph-starrer is backed by Naisam Salam Productions. Recently, the Minnal Murali director announced the film and shared the news via his Instagram handle. Sharing the first look poster for the film, Basil wrote, “Announcing next! Starts rolling today.”

Top showsha video

Apart from Basil Joseph, Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham aka KKAK boasts a strong supporting cast that includes the actors Indrans, Johnny Antony, Jaffer Idukki, Binu Pappu, Sudheesh, Nirmal Palazhi, Swati Das Prabhu, Ashwin, Parvathy Krishna, Farah Shibla and Sreeja Ravi.

On the technical front, S. Mundol is the cinematographer of the film. Music by Govind Vasantha with lyrics by Mu.Ri (Muhsin Parari) and Sharfu. Martin George Attavel and Shinas Ali are the line producers of the film.

Sobin Soman is handling the editing, and Pradeep MV and Sudhi Surendran are the faces behind the art department and makeup, respectively. Aseem Ashraf and Visakh Sanal Kumar will be keeping an eye on costumes.

The actor has recently added Palthu Janwar, a blockbuster hit to his kitty. Basil plays the role of a young, dreamy animator turned livestock inspector, who finds his actual calling in what was destined for him. His boy-next-door kind of performance received appreciation from viewers and critics alike. The film, directed by debutant Sangeeth P Rajan, is co-scripted by writer Vinoy Thomas and Aneesh Anjali.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here