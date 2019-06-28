Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Basking in Neon, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor are Making the Most of Their New York Holiday

While neither Arjun nor Malaika have officially confirmed the dating rumours, they seemingly confirmed their relationship recently via Instagram.

News18.com

Updated:June 28, 2019, 11:19 AM IST
Basking in Neon, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor are Making the Most of Their New York Holiday
While neither Arjun nor Malaika have officially confirmed the dating rumours, they seemingly confirmed their relationship recently via Instagram.
If you're even a little bit into the world of showbiz and its stars, you'll be aware of the relationship rumours of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, which have been swirling for quite some time now. While neither Arjun nor Malaika have officially confirmed the dating rumours, they seemingly confirmed their relationship recently via Instagram.

Celebrating Arjun's birthday, the two are currently vacationing in New York. Joining them are Arjun's uncle Sanjay Kapoor along with his wife Maheep and son Jahaan. Treating their fans the couple has been sharing pictures and videos on social media as they stroll, shop and dine in NYC.

In her latest post, Malaika can be seen flaunting a neon green outfit. "Basking in neon ....#mycolouroftheseason#nyc#." Soon after, Sanjay rushed to the comment section and wrote, "Who clicked the picture?" followed by Arjun's comment "Ya who??? Pray tell." (sic)

View this post on Instagram

Basking in neon ....#mycolouroftheseason#nyc#

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Sanjay and Maheep also shared pictures of the couple on their Instagram account. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

🇮🇳 ❤️

A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on

On Arjun's 34th birthday, Malaika posted a picture where the couple can be seen posing cosily. Alongside posting the picture, she wrote: "Happy bday my crazy, insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always." (sic)

Earlier in May, during an interview with Filmfare, Arjun had spilled the beans on his relationship with Malaika and how the two eventually felt comfortable in coming out in the open about their equation. "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity," he said while admitting to his love for her.

Malaika and Arjun were first linked in 2017 and they continued to step out together in and around Mumbai on multiple occasions since then. In fact, there have been persistent rumours that the two were planning to tie the knot this year.

However, Arjun dismissed marriage rumours, saying he would let the world know whenever he ties the knot.

