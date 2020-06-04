PM Narendra Modi on Basu Chatterjee's Demise: His Works are Brilliant and Sensitive

Celebrated filmmaker and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee passed away at the age of 93 due to age-related ailmemts on Thursday, reports Indian Express. He was known for directing acclaimed films like Rajnigandha, Choti Si Baat, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, Chitchor, Chameli Ki Shaadi and Baaton Baaton Mein among others.

He also directed many Bengali films such as Hothat Brishti, Hochcheta Ki and Hothat Shei Din.

The news of Basu's demise was shared by filmmaker and Indian Film & TV Directors’ Association president Ashoke Pandit on Twitter. “I am extremely grieved to inform you all the demise of Legendary Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee ji . His last rites will be performed today at Santacruz creamation at 2 pm. It’s a great loss to the industry.



Will miss you Sir. #RIPBasuChaterjee,” he tweeted.





Speaking to PTI, Ashoke Pandit said, "He passed away peacefully in his sleep in the morning. He wasn't keeping well for quite some time due to old age and died at his residence. It's a great loss to the film industry." He also added that Basu's last rites will be done at the Santacruz crematorium at 2 PM. Mourning the demise of the veteran filmmaker, PM Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter, "Sad to hear of the demise of Shri Basu Chatterjee. His works are brilliant and sensitive. It touched people's hearts and represented the simple and complex emotions, as well as struggles of people. Condolences to his family and innumerable fans. Om Shanti."



