Basu Chatterjee Passes Away: A Look Back at Some Memorable Songs from His Films

Filmmaker-screenwriter Basu Chatterjee died on June 4 at 93. Known for making films like Choti Si Baat, Rajnigandha, Chitchor, among more, Chatterjee was one of the pioneers of what came to be known as middle cinema. He worked in Hindi and Bengali cinema and his films were light-hearted stories focusing on family and relationships. Chatterjee’s television series Byomkesh Bakshi was an audience favourite and was reaired on DD National during the lockdown.

He collaborated with Bollywood superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Amol Palekar and Dev Anand. Chatterjee was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare for Durga (1992).

Songs in Chatterjee’s films hold prominent significance and fondness among fans. Today, we look back at some memorable songs from his films.

Aaj Se Pehle Aaj Se Jyada

This song is from Amol Palekar starrer Chitchor (1976). Ravindra Jain was the music director and also the lyricist. The beautiful romantic track is crooned by singer K.J. Yesudas.

Rimjhim Gire Sawan

R.D.Burman is responsible for the music of this memorable song. Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar lend their voices to the song from 1979 film Manzil starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Yeh Jeevan Hai

This song dedicated to the actual colours of life, had depth in it. The track is a gem from the duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal’s arsenal. Anand Bakshi penned the lyrics and Kishore Kumar sang the melody for the film, Piya Ka Ghar (1972).

Uthe Sabke Kadam Dekho Ram Pam Pam

Kids from the 70s have grown up enjoying this fun song by Lata Mangeshkar and Amit Kumar. The song is from Amol Palekar starrer Baton Baton Mein (1979).

Jaaneman Jaaneman Tere Do Nain

This romantic number is etched in the memories of all the Bollywood buffs. This song from Chhoti Si Baat (1975) was sung by K.J. Yesudas and Asha Bhosle.

