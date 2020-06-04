Basu Chatterjee Passes Away: Have A Look At Some Of Masterpieces By Legendary Filmmaker

Yesteryear director Basu Chatterjee left for his heavenly abode on Thursday at the age of 93. He died due to age-related ailments. Known for directing several critically-acclaimed Hindi and Bengali films, Chatterjee was one of the finest filmmakers in India.

Most of his films focus on the stories of middle-class families based in urban settings and revolve around their relationships. As he bids adieu to mortal world, here is a look at some of his best works in Bollywood:

Rajnigandha:

Released in 1974, Rajnigandha is one of the most-noted works of the director. The movie, featuring Amol Palekar, Dinesh Thakur and Vidya Sinha in the lead roles, was based on the Yahi Sach Haiwritten by Hindi writer Mannu Bhandari. It was also remade into a Bengali film named Hothat Shedin in 2012.

Chhoti Si Baat:

The film saw another fine collaboration between Basu, Amol Palekar and Vidya Sinha. The movie, which released in 1975,also featured Ashok Kumar and Asrani in supporting roles. The comedy flick was loosely based on the 1960 British movie School for Scoundrels.

Chameli Ki Shaadi:

The film featured Amrita Singh and Anil Kapoor in the key roles. It was one of the premier movies to show a dominating female character, where Amrita is shown as a headstrong and outspoken woman.

Hamari Bahu Alka:

Starring Rakesh Roshan, Bindiya Goswami and Utpal Dutt, the movie Hamari Bahu Alka was based on the Bengali story Eto Tuku Basha, written by Manoj Basu. The story depicts how a man and his wife elopes to Bombay to spend some time together and what unfolds later.

Baton Baton Mein:

The 1979 Indian romantic comedy film starred Amol Palekar and Tina Munim in leading roles. It revolves around the love story of Tony and Nancy and how they admit their love for each other.



