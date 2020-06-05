Basu Chatterjee's Work Depicted His Brilliance, Says Actress Rati Agnihotri

Veteran actress Rati Agnihotri considers herself fortunate enough to have got an opportunity to work with the legendary filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, who breathed his last on Thursday.

Remembering 'dada' Basu Chatterjee, Rati told IANS: "Got to know about my lovable Basuda...What a lovely man. It was a pleasure to work with him. I will miss you dada. Thank you for making simple and beautiful films. His work always depicted his brilliance."

Rati had worked in Basu Chatterjee's comedy Shaukeen (1982), which also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Ashok Kumar, Utpal Dutt and AK Hangal. A year later, she worked again with Basu Chatterjee in the comedy, Pasand Apni Apni, also starring Mithun.

Basu Chatterjee died due to age-related ailments. He was a pioneer of middle-of-the-road cinema, a genre of realistic entertainers typified by his delightful films such as Chhoti Si Baat, Chitchor, Rajnigandha, Khatta Meetha, Swami, and Baton Baton Mein.

Not only films, Chatterjee had also enthralled the audience with his TV shows, especially Byomkesh Bakshi and Rajani. He is survived by two daughters, Sonali Bhattacharya and Rupali Guha.

On his demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his twitter to share his condolence. See the tweet here:

Sad to hear of the demise of Shri Basu Chatterjee. His works are brilliant and sensitive. It touched people's hearts and represented the simple and complex emotions, as well as struggles of people. Condolences to his family and innumerable fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2020

Follow @News18Movies for more