Bat in Hand, Deepika Padukone Shows Ranveer Singh Who's the Boss in Real and Reel Life

Fans of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are stoked to watch the couple come together on screen for Kabir Khan's Cricket World Cup film '83. Ranveer will essay the role of former Indian cricket team captain, Kapil Dev, in the biopic and Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia. The couple just gave a hint of what it's going to be like to watch them together on screen, albeit in jest, in a video on social media.Ranveer posted a boomerang video of Deepika hitting him with a bat as he jumps really high up, saying that it's a depiction of who is dominant both in real life and on screen. The video makes for a hilarious watch, attracting comments from their friends from the film industry. Take a look:The video is the latest in a series of photos posted by Ranveer featuring Deepika and the film's director Kabir Khan - all dressed in black. "Good times in Glasgow," he captioned one photo.After wrapping up Chhapaak, her first movie as a producer and actor, Deepika flew to London and confirmed that she will be playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia in '83. The film, '83 will recreate the historic events which led the Indian cricket team to win the 1983 world cup against West Indies.Ranveer and Deepika, who have done films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat together, will return on-screen after a hiatus of close to one year.