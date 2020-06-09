Batla House Co-stars John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur to Appear in Peppy Dance Video

After shooting for a special music video as a tribute to coronavirus warriors during the lockdown, John Abraham is all set to appear in another single, titled 'Gallan Goriyan'. The peppy dance number was shot before the lockdown was enforced.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, it reunites John with his Batla House co-star Mrunal Thakur. It has been choreographed by Adil Shaikh, reported Mumbai Mirror. The teaser of the song will be out today.

This is the first dance number for Mrunal. "It's the first time that I was called upon to do typical naach-gaana. I had to first rehearse for two weeks, during which our choreographer helped me shed my inhibitions in front of the camera. In the song, I am supposed to catch John’s attention and will be seen shamelessly flirting with him," the actress revealed.

The Super 30 actress added that John was a big support during the shoot, and would say, "Mrunal, don't freak out, if you get stuck, just smile, you have a beautiful smile." Her whole family came to the set to watch the shooting.

The song has been written by Taz and Kumaar. Taz has also composed the song and lent his voice to it, alongwith Dhvani Bhanushali.

Bhushan and John have multiple collaborations stuck in different stages of production because of the lockdown. While Sanjay Gupta's gangster drama, Mumbai Saga, is nearing completion, the shooting of Satyameva Jayate's sequel was supposed to begin in April.

