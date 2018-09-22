GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Batla House New Poster: Will John Abraham Repeat the Success of Satyameva Jayate?

John Abraham's Batla House will try to find the truth behind the 2008 incident.

News18.com

Updated:September 22, 2018, 5:58 PM IST
John Abraham is coming up with another patriotic film.
John Abraham has teased fans with a new poster of his forthcoming film Batla House. For the film, he has teamed up with the crew of his last film, Satyameva Jayate.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the new poster of the film and wrote, “Team #SatyamevaJayate join hands again... First look poster of Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham’s #BatlaHouse... Directed by Nikkhil Advani... Starts mid-Oct 2018... Will be filmed in Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Nepal... 15 Aug 2019 release #IndependenceDay.”




Probably the unexpectedly good business of Satyameva Jayate has encouraged John Abraham for the new film. He is anyway going through a purple patch in his acting career. Before Satyameva Jayate, he had delivered another hit in Parmanu.

Initially, even Satyameva Jayate wasn’t given much chances against Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold that released on the same day, August 15, but it turned out to be a money spinner. Satyameva Jayate’s lifetime business was approximately Rs 80 crore, reported Box Office India. Gold earned approximately Rs 95 crore.

Batla House is based on a real-life incident about the Delhi spot where a shootout took place in 2008.

Slated to release on August 15, 2019, it will clash with Rajummar Rao’s Made in China and Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.
