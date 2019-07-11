Take the pledge to vote

Batla House Trailer: John Abraham is the Cop We Need but Don’t Deserve in Nikkhil Advani’s Film

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film is based on the controversial 2008 encounter that took place at Batla House in Delhi. Watch its trailer here.

July 11, 2019
John Abraham took to social media on Wednesday to drop the trailer of his much-awaited film Batla House, which is based on the controversial 2008 encounter that took place at Jamia Nagar’s Batla House in Delhi.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film follows the aftermath of Delhi police’s raid at a flat in Batla House and gunning two alleged terrorists in the wake of a series of bomb blasts that killed 26 people and injured another 133 on September 13, 2008.

In the 2.56-minute trailer, John Abraham is solid as DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who spearheaded the much-talked-about operation, and is torn between what he knows is right and allegations of the shootout being a fake encounter killing innocent students.

The trailer has already gained 10 million views within 10 hours of release. After Romeo Akbar Walter, Satyameva Jayate and Parmanu, Batla House is the latest in the string of patriotic films that John has been doing lately, much like his contemporary Akshay Kumar.

Written by Ritesh Shah, who has previously penned films like Raid, Pink and Airlift, Batla House also stars Mrunal Thakur and Manish Chaudhari in important roles.

Shot across Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Lucknow and Nepal, it is slated to release on Independence Day this year and will lock horns at the box office with Akshay’s Mission Mangal and Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho

