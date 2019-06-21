Batman Done, Should Robert Pattinson be the Next James Bond?

After landing the much anticipated role as the next Batman in the upcoming Matt Reeves' directorial, looks like Robert Pattinson is well on his way to being accepted as the new face of franchise cinema. Acclaimed filmmaker Danny Boyle, whose upcoming musical-drama Yesterday releases in India on July 12, revealed during an interview his choice of actor to fill in James Bond's shoes after Daniel Craig quits the franchise post Bond 25. And it is none other than the hot property of the time--Robert Pattinson.

For the unversed, Boyle was also supposed to be directing Bond 25, but the British auteur opted out of the project citing "creative differences" with the producers. During a recent interview, Boyle had also revealed that he thought that he is not cut-out for mainstream franchise cinema.

Read: Danny Boyle Says He's Done With 'Mainstream Franchise' Movies After Quitting Bond 25

Asked about his views on who should play the iconic British agent next and Boyle said that after seeing Claire Denis’s High Life he was quite impressed with Pattinson and that for him he fits the bill. About seeing Pattison as the next Bond he said, via theguardian.com, "And it was so bizarre, because I was sitting there thinking: ‘Oh my God, they should get him to be the next Bond. He must be in his 30s. How old was Connery? He’s ready now."

There is talk around actors like Richard Madden and Idris Elba being considered for the role of James Bond next. However, there are just speculations and nothing stands confirmed as of now. The next Bond film releases in April 2020 and will see Rami Malek play the villain.

Follow @News18Movies for more