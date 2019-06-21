Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Batman, Julia Roberts, Chris Hemsworth Among Celebs to Get Stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame Next Year

The historic Walk of Fame, which lines both sides of the Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street in Los Angeles, has stars dedicated to several Hollywood luminaries embossed in honour of their contribution to cinema.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 21, 2019, 6:56 PM IST
Images: Instagram
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce's Walk of Fame Selection Committee has unveiled a list of 35 'unique' celebrities on its official site on Friday, revealing who will receive their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year in 2020. The full list of the honorees includes celebrities from different walks of life, including categories of Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance and Recording.

The historic Walk of Fame lines both sides of the Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street in Los Angeles. As a representative of the city of LA, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is responsible for the maintenance of this international tourist attraction. For the next year, the following celebrities will receive their star on Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Motion Pictures: The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will honor Julia Roberts, Chris Hemsworth, two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, Ruth E Carter, Laurence Fishburne, Spike Lee, Batman, Octavia Spencer and Lina Wertmuller in the Motion Pictures Category.

Television: In the Television category, talk show hosts Andy Cohen and Wendy Williams will be honoured, alongside Christina Applegate, Terry Crews, Wendy Williams, Milo Ventimiglia, Cindy Crawford, Harry Friedman, Nigel Lythgoe, Burt Ward, Dr Phil McGraw, Kathie Lee Gifford and Andy Kaufman (posthumous).

Music: Musicians Elvis Costello, Lucian Grainge, Billy Idol, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, Alicia Keys, Andy Madadian, Mo Ostin, Bobby Rydell, Alejandro Sanz, Tanya Tucker and Muddy Waters (posthumous) made it to the category of music.

Live Theatre/Live Performance: In this category, stand-up comedy veteran Dave Chappelle and Billy Porter were selected for the honour.

Radio: Susan Stamberg will be honored with a star in the Radio category.

