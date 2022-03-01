Batman, Morbius and Other Movie Releases Halted in Russia by Major Hollywood Studios

The Robert Pattinson starrer upcoming Batman movie’s release has been halted in Russia. The film was set to open there in theatres this Friday. Warner Bros. has announced that it has halted its plans to release the DC adaptation in Russia “in light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine", hoping for a peaceful resolution of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film ‘The Batman’ in Russia. We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy,” a spokesperson for WarnerMedia said in a statement, as quoted by Variety.

Later Monday evening, Sony Pictures also announced plans to pause its plans to release Morbius, its upcoming solo film for the Marvel antihero, and all other upcoming theatrical releases in Russia. “Given the ongoing military action in Ukraine and the resulting uncertainty and humanitarian crisis unfolding in that region, we will be pausing our planned theatrical releases in Russia, including the upcoming release of Morbius," a Sony Pictures Entertainment spokesperson said Monday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been impacted and hope this crisis will be resolved quickly.”

Warner Bros.’ move closely followed a similar decision Monday by the Walt Disney Co. The studio had planned to open the Pixar film Turning Red in Russia on March 10. That film is going straight to Disney+ in the U.S. Before Disney’s announcement, Warner Bros. had been expected to proceed with the Russian release of The Batman.

“Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Turning Red from Pixar," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement. “We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation. In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees.

Late Monday, Hollywood moved to scramble plans in Russia, as global pressure mounted to sever business ties with the country over the war in Ukraine. Western economic sanctions sent Russia’s ruble plummeting Monday as numerous nations moved to block Russian banks.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian Film Academy called for an international boycott of the Russian film industry. The Motion Picture Association said Monday that it stands with the international community in upholding the rule of law and condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On behalf of our member companies, who lead the film, TV and streaming industry, we express our strongest support for Ukraines vibrant creative community who, like all people, deserve to live and work peacefully, the MPA said in a statement.

Russia is not a leading market for Hollywood, but the country typically ranks in the top dozen countries globally in box office. Sony’s recent smash hit Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has totaled $1.85 billion in ticket sales worldwide, has grossed $46.7 million in Russia. Sony’s most recent chart-topping release, the Tom Holland adventure Uncharted, has amassed about $20 million in Russia over the last two weeks.

