Batman Robert Pattinson, Christopher Nolan Arrive In Mumbai for Tenet Shoot, Fans Say 'It's the Best Thing'

Christopher Nolan is expected to shoot his film 'Tenet' in Mumbai with Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia and other cast members for ten days.

Updated:September 14, 2019, 2:30 PM IST
There is much anticipation building around Christopher Nolan's film Tenet. The film makers revealed a secret trailer a while ago and the team led by the auteur has arrived in Mumbai for their schedule shoot here. Fans could not get enough of the Hollywood star director and The Batman star Robert Pattinson as they arrived in Mumbai amid welcome by the media and fans.

Pictures of the actor and director were shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani as he wrote on his handle, "Twilight star #robertpattinson and #christophernolan are in Mumbai for a new film #telnet which also has #dimplekapadia in the film. Yesterday even three time Grammy winning producer @redone too was snapped at the airport as he is a recording a big anthem in Mumbai. #airportdiaries #viralbhayani @viralbhayani."

See pics of Nolan and Pattinson at the Mumbai airport:

Fans, on the other hand could not help but gush over Pattinson and many responded to the images of the star in India with loving comments. One user wrote, "Wuhuuu.. Edward in India," as they referred to his famous Twilight film series' character while another commented on the pic by writing, "best thing on internet today."

