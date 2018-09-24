English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Batti Gul Meter Chalu Wins the Weekend Round Against Manto, Earns Rs 23.26 Cr
Both Shahid Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's films performed below expectations at the box-office during weekend.
Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu witnessed a decent opening at the box office. The film, starring Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam, earned Rs 6.76 crore on Day 1. The movie, however, showed considerable growth on second day by collecting Rs 7.96 crore.
It performed below expectations on Sunday as it failed to reach the double digits and only collected Rs 8.54 crore. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had recently tweeted that Batti Gul Meter Chalu needed miraculous growth on Day 3 – in double digits – for a respectable weekend total, which it clearly didn’t achieve.
Tweeting Sunday box-office figures, Adarsh wrote: “Batti Gul Meter Chalu did grow over the weekend, but the jump in biz wasn't substantial enough... Biz on Day 3 was affected due to the crucial cricket match, but the trending is dull... Weekdays are crucial... Fri 6.76 cr, Sat 7.96 cr, Sun 8.54 cr. Total: Rs 23.26 cr. India biz.” (sic)
Batti Gul Meter Chalu is about a lawyer’s fight against the corrupt power companies after his friend commits suicide.
Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Manto had a poor weekend after it only managed to earn Rs 1.95 crore at the box office. The biographical drama, about the famous Urdu author, Saadat Hasan Manto, opened with Rs 45 lakh. It only earned Rs 70 lakh on the second day, despite rave reviews from the critics.
According to Box Office India, the film will have to go over its Friday total to have any chance of staying in the theatres in week two but that is unlikely scenario.
Also starring Rasika Dugal as Manto’s wife Safia, the film is directed by Nandita Das.
