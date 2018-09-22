English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Batti Gul Meter Chalu Box Office Day 1: Shahid Kapoor’s Film Earns Rs 6.76 Crore
Shahid Kapoor's Batti Gul Meter Chalu is staring at tough times.
Image Courtesy: Shahid Kapoor/ Instagram
After Udta Punjab and Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor has emerged as a bankable star at the box office. His latest film that also features Shraddha Kapoor in a key role has received a dismal start at the ticket window, but its business is likely to pick up during the weekend.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted the opening day business figures of the film. He wrote, “#BattiGulMeterChalu has a low Day 1, despite partial holiday... Biz will have to multiply two-fold or three-fold on Day 2 and Day 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 6.76 cr. India biz. #BGMC”
The makers need not be discouraged with these numbers as the audience these days wait for the word of mouth publicity and BGMC has received mostly positive reviews. Something similar happened to Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan that hit the screens on September 14. Its business picked up during the weekend. However, in the end, that wasn’t enough.
BGMC, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, has released alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Manto that’s receiving praise from all quarters. The morning shows of the film was cancelled on Friday due to technical glitch, so its business is likely to suffer as well.
BGMC is about a lawyer’s fight against the corrupt power companies after his friend commits suicide.
