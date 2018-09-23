English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Batti Gul Meter Chalu Box Office Day 2: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kappor's Film Gains Momentum
While Batti Gul Meter Chalu is picking up the pace at the box office, Manto is still struggling to draw audience.
While Batti Gul Meter Chalu is picking up the pace at the box office, Manto is still struggling to draw audience.
Despite receiving praise from all quarters, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Manto struggles to draw audience to the theaters. While Shraddha and Shahid Kapoor's Batti Gul Meter Chalu is picking up pace at the Box Office.
Film trade analyst Tarah Adarsh took to Twitter, saying the film needs miraculous growth on Day 3 for a decent weekend collection. He wrote, "#BattiGulMeterChalu witnesses 17.75% growth on Day 2, but since the starting point was low, the 2-day total is lacklustre... Needs miraculous growth on Day 3 - in double digits - for a respectable weekend total... Fri 6.76 cr, Sat 7.96 cr. Total: ₹ 14.72 cr. India biz. #BGMC"
Talking about Nandita Das' Manto, the film is performing poor at the box office. The morning shows of the film were cancelled on Friday due to a technical glitch, and its effect on the box office collection was quite evident.
Box Office India reported, that the numbers are too low and the film couldn't even manage to earn a crore at the box office. Though the film managed to grow 50% on day two, its earning was only 70 lakhs. With 45 lakhs on day 1 and 70 lakhs on the second day, the film totals 1.15 crores on box office.
Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Batti Gul Meter Chalu is about a lawyer’s fight against the corrupt power companies after his friend commits suicide while Manto is biographical drama film about the famous Urdu author, Saadat Hasan Manto.
