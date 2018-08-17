GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Batti Gul Meter Chalu Song Gold Tamba has Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor Rhyming for the Sake of it

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Batti Gul Meter Chalu has Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

News18.com

Updated:August 17, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
A still from the Gold Tamba song in Batti Gul Meter Chalu.
The promotional drive for Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu is in full swing and the makers have released a new song titled Gold Tamba. It’s on the lines of Shahid’s earlier hits like Tu mere agal bagal hai (Phata Poster Nikla Hero) and Saree ke fall sa (R Rajkumar).

The song video has Shahid and Shraddha dancing in the middle of a market. The song, voiced by Nakash Aziz and written by Sidharth-Garima, mostly plays on rhyming words. For example, Gold-Tamba, Gabbar-Samba and so on. Though Nakash’s voice suits the set-up, but even his energy can’t hide the intention of making Shahid repeat his popular dance moves.



In fact, after a while, it’s all about Shahid’s dancing. And guess who the music composer is? Well, none other than Anu Malik, the master of rhyming beats. You have seen him doing it on Indian Idol and the song feels straight out of the sets of the reality show with better production values and tightly arranged music.

In an earlier interview with IANS, Shahid said, “"I don't think this film isn't a mainstream film. I think it's an extremely mainstream film. I think issues don't make a film non-mainstream. It's the take on the issue, which makes a film non-mainstream. If this film had some serious title then this film's tonality would have been different and its reach would have been slightly limited.”

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the film will hit the screens on September 21, 2018.

| Edited by: Wajid Shamsul Hasan
