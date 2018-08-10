Batti Gul Meter Chalu Trailer: Watch Shahid Kapoor Take on Corrupt Electricity Board

The trailer for Batti Gul Meter Chalu is as gritty as the subject it addresses. Led by Shahid Kapoor, the film is the story of one man’s fight against corrupt power corporations and the rampant practice of overbilling.Shocked at the suicide of his friend (played convincingly by Divyendu Sharma), who, burdened by an exorbitant electricity bill of Rs 64 lakh, kills himself, Shahid’s Vimal takes it upon himself to set the wrong right.Going by the trailer, Batti Gul Meter Chalu can help cement Shahid’s position as one of Bollywood’s finest actors. All through the trailer, he is impressive in the way he was in Udta Punjab.Shraddha Kapoor plays Divyendu Sharma’s sister and Shahid’s love interest.The movie also stars Yami Gautam as the defending lawyer of the electricity board. Known for essaying one-tone characters who die before interval, this — a seemingly grey character — could be a landmark role for her career.The film has a stellar supporting cast, which includes Farida Jalal, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Sudhir Pandey.Batti Gul Meter Chalu could immensely contribute to the debate on corruption and government apathy much like Pink championed for women rights.Shahid had shared the film’s poster yesterday across various social media platforms to remind fans of the trailer launch today.Filmed between February and July this year and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, this biting social commentary is set to release on September 21.On the personal front, Shahid is soon to become a father a second time. Shraddha, meanwhile, is busy promoting Stree, her upcoming film with Rajkummar Rao which will hit the theatres on August 31.