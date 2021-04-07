Battling Covid-19 Lot Harder Than You Can Imagine, Says Bhumi Pednekar

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is currently battling Covid-19, took to Instagram on Tuesday to express gratitude to fans and followers for their wishes, prayers and concern.

The actress also requested everyone not to step out amid the second wave of the pandemic, and warned them saying it is a lot harder than they could imagine.

“Hello all… I am so overwhelmed by all the love that’s being poured in.. thank you for keeping me in your prayers. Sorry I haven’t had a chance to reply back to your messages, calls or DMs. I have spent yesterday sleeping and recovering. Just want to say stay at home and step out only if it’s really necessary. Follow protocol. Trust me this is a lot harder than you can imagine. You don’t want to get sick. #Covid-19," Bhumi wrote on Instagram Story.

On Monday Bhumi informed Instagram that she has tested positive for Covid-19 and is living in isolation.

“As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately," Bhumi shared on Monday.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Harshavardhan Kulkarni’s Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao. She also has Karan Johar’s Takht and Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele in the pipeline.

