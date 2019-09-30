Batwoman Ruby Rose Undergoes Emergency Surgery After Stunt Injury
The post shared by Ruby on Instagram documents her surgery journey, including the initial incision that resulted in a "Pez dispenser scar" on her neck as well as the ensuing surgery in all its entirety.
Image of Ruby Rose, courtesy of Instagram
Actress-model Ruby Rose revealed that she underwent emergency surgery several months ago after she herniated two discs doing stunts for "Batwoman."
According to the her graphic Instagram video post, the two discs were close to severing her spinal chord, requiring emergency surgery at the risk of becoming paralysed, reports variety.com.
The post itself documents Rose's surgery journey, including the initial incision that resulted in a "Pez dispenser scar" on her neck as well as the ensuing surgery in all its entirety.
"Thank you Dr Bray for everything you did and for allowing me to keep working and doing what I love. I am forever in your debt," Rose wrote of the surgery.
She added: "And to anyone asking why I let them video it.. Did you not watch that ‘Greys Anatomy' episode where they left a towel in a patient?? Also I wanted to see what happens when we go under."
Last January, Rose said she was wheelchair-bound after going through a back procedure for her spinal issues, according to People.
Rose makes history as the titular heroine of "Batwoman", television's first superhero series led by an openly gay character.
However, that won't be the first time she assumes the superhero mantel.
The "Batwoman" actress already made her debut as Batwoman/Kate Kane in a DC Crossover episode that linked three storylines from CW's "Supergirl," "Flash" and "Arrow" and served as a trial run for the character.
To Indian movie buffs, Rose is best known as Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel's co-star in "xXx: Return Of Xander Cage".
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shoppers From Smaller Towns Help Amazon And Flipkart Sales Buck The Economic Slowdown
- WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Phones From February Next Year
- Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Should be Replaced in FIFA World XI, Claims Liverpool Star
- William Dalrymple Had the Cheekiest Response to Imran Khan Reading 'The Anarchy'
- Netizens Turn Bigg Boss 13 Premiere a Fun Night with Memes and Trolls