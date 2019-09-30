Take the pledge to vote

Batwoman Ruby Rose Undergoes Emergency Surgery After Stunt Injury

The post shared by Ruby on Instagram documents her surgery journey, including the initial incision that resulted in a "Pez dispenser scar" on her neck as well as the ensuing surgery in all its entirety.

IANS

Updated:September 30, 2019, 1:34 PM IST
Batwoman Ruby Rose Undergoes Emergency Surgery After Stunt Injury
Image of Ruby Rose, courtesy of Instagram

Actress-model Ruby Rose revealed that she underwent emergency surgery several months ago after she herniated two discs doing stunts for "Batwoman."

According to the her graphic Instagram video post, the two discs were close to severing her spinal chord, requiring emergency surgery at the risk of becoming paralysed, reports variety.com.

The post itself documents Rose's surgery journey, including the initial incision that resulted in a "Pez dispenser scar" on her neck as well as the ensuing surgery in all its entirety.

"Thank you Dr Bray for everything you did and for allowing me to keep working and doing what I love. I am forever in your debt," Rose wrote of the surgery.

She added: "And to anyone asking why I let them video it.. Did you not watch that ‘Greys Anatomy' episode where they left a towel in a patient?? Also I wanted to see what happens when we go under."

Last January, Rose said she was wheelchair-bound after going through a back procedure for her spinal issues, according to People.

Rose makes history as the titular heroine of "Batwoman", television's first superhero series led by an openly gay character.

However, that won't be the first time she assumes the superhero mantel.

The "Batwoman" actress already made her debut as Batwoman/Kate Kane in a DC Crossover episode that linked three storylines from CW's "Supergirl," "Flash" and "Arrow" and served as a trial run for the character.

To Indian movie buffs, Rose is best known as Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel's co-star in "xXx: Return Of Xander Cage".

