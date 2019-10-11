Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

'Batwoman' Was a Perfect Fit for Me, Says Ruby Rose

Set three years after Bruce Wayne aka Batman disappears, the series is about his cousin Kate Kane who sets out to protect Gotham City as Batwoman.

IANS

Updated:October 11, 2019, 12:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Batwoman' Was a Perfect Fit for Me, Says Ruby Rose
Image of Ruby Rose, courtesy of Instagram

Actress Ruby Rose loved the script of Batwoman since the beginning, and is glad that it was a perfect fit for her.

"Well, first I had a meeting with Sarah (Sarah Schecter) and Caroline (Caroline Dries) just to talk about whether I'd be interested in the show and they explained what the story would look like and the arc and kind of essentially what the season would look like -- although it's very different now. And it was amazing," Rose said.

Read: Driver Recklessness Caused Crash Injuring Kevin Hart, Says Report

"I was very interested and sort of thought, yeah, that went really well. And then they're like, 'Now you have to do 12 auditions'. And I was like, 'Wait. Hold on. I thought that meeting went really well'. But, yeah, auditioning for it, you know, I felt like it was a perfect fit," she added.

The actress says she loves "Caroline and Sarah and the writing".

"And since then -- I mean, there's lots of differences between Kate and myself, but I can also understand and relate to her a lot. Batwoman, not as much. Haven't been fighting crime lately but, you know, I'm learning," she said.

Set three years after Bruce Wayne aka Batman disappears, the series is about

his cousin Kate Kane who sets out to protect Gotham City as Batwoman. The show is aired in India on Colors Infinity.

Is there anything else that you had to learn to do the role?

"I do ride. I was allowed to ride a motorcycle before I started this show. They tend to want the actors in the show not to ride motorcycles just in case something happens, so I'm now not allowed to ride a motorcycle. But in answer to the question, yeah, I can when I finish the show," Rose said.

Read: Ranveer Singh Abides by This Dress Code When Meeting Deepika Padukone's Family

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram