Bawaal to Be Varun Dhawan's Most Expensive Film of His Career, Read to Know More

Varun Dhawan is all set to put his acting skills to the test with his upcoming film Bawaal. After entertaining us with a coming of age comedy film like Jugjugg Jeeyo, Varun will be putting on a romantic cap for Nitesh Tiwari’s next as he would feature alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Earlier in the month, the Bawaal team wrapped up their schedule and moved their bases to Warsaw where the actor duo is in the process of creating a spectacle. Now according to the latest report, this Sajid Nadiadwala flick is touted to be Varun’s most expensive film till date.

As per the source close to the development that revealed to the entertainment portal PinkVilla, “We’ve extensively shot the film in the most expensive & interesting locations like Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw along with a brief portion in India as well. It’s a very unique love story and now we are gearing up for a huge action sequence in Warsaw. We have called for action directors & stuntmen from Germany along with a talented crew of 700+ members every day, Nitesh Sir and Sajid Sir have scaled up the film to leave the audience to a visual treat.”

Adding to this, the source stated further, “An action sequence as planned requires multiple things such as 45 plus hedgehogs along with an innumerable number of grenades, knives, and variety of explosives for an important action sequence which will be shot from tomorrow. The costs incurred for shooting daily is about 2.5 crore and this is a 10 day schedule. This is Varun’s most expensive film so far.”

Bawaal would tell the story of a small-town man who falls in love with the most beautiful girl in town. He aspires to marry her one day in hopes of elevating his social status. Since the announcement of the project, the fans are excited to see the pair of stylish Gen-Z actors collaborating for the first time. Not only that, the stars of the film have kept the excitement intact by occasionally sharing glimpses from their shooting schedule.

