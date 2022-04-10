Bawaal: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Romantic Drama Goes On Floors; See Pics

Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor fans are in for a treat, as the actors have been roped in by Sajid Nadiadwala for the upcoming love story titled ‘Bawaal’. The romantic drama will see the fresh pairing of the two Gen Z stars Varun and Janhvi sharing the screen space for the first time. The film that will be shot across 3 Indian locations and 5 European countries, including Paris, hit the floors on Sunday. After months of preparations, ‘Bawaal’ had its ‘mahurat’ today in Lucknow, where the first schedule of the film will be shot.

Helmed by filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who has directed films like Dangal and Chhichhore. ‘Bawaal’ had its ‘mahurat’ today in Lucknow, where the first schedule of the film will be shot. Some pictures from the shoot are surfacing online that see Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari brainstorming. The first photo is a snap of the shooting clap, that sees the movie’s name and ‘muhurat’ written on it. The second click is a photo of Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari as the duo sat behind the cameras. Varun jetted off to Lucknow on Saturday for the shoot, while Janhvi flew to the Constantinople of the East on April 7.

Director Nitesh Tiwari’s wife Ashwiny Iyer took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of the clapboard to announce the commencement of the shoot. “#Bawaal Happiness begins. Missing Sajid Sir effervescent smile and @wardakhannadiadwala hug as the shoot begins with awesome humans and actors @varundvn & @janhvikapoor."

While details are under wraps at the moment, the entire cast and crew are extremely excited to start work on the ambitious project that will see Varun and Janhvi with promising chemistry, picturesque visuals and great storytelling with Nitesh Tiwari behind the wheel.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor is scheduled to hit screens on April 7, 2023.

