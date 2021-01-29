News18 Logo

Baz Luhrmann's Biopic Now On Elvis Presley Releasing In June 2022

Baz Luhrmann's Biopic Now On Elvis Presley Releasing In June 2022

Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic has been delayed till 2022, Warner Bros has announced. Titled "Elvis", the much-awaited movie will feature actor Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll and Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks as Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic has been delayed till 2022, Warner Bros has announced. Titled “Elvis”, the much-awaited movie will feature actor Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll and Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks as Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker.

The film, which was earlier scheduled to open on November 5 this year, will now release in theatres on June 3, 2022, as per The Hollywood Reporter. “Elvis” delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from the musician’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.

The movie, written by Luhrmann and Craig Pearce, will also feature Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley. David Wenham, Richard Roxburgh, Dacre Montgomery and Helen Thomson round out the cast.

Luhrmann is producing the feature with his wife Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schulyer Weiss.


