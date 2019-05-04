Bazinga! Big Bang Theory Star Johnny Galecki, Girlfriend Alaina Meyer Expecting First Child

The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki is expecting his first child with girlfriend Alaina Meyer.Galecki, 43, and Meyer, 21, announced the news on Instagram, reports dailymail.co.uk."We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world," Galecki posted."We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families. There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours," he added.The message was accompanied by two photographs of the parents-to-be, including one of Galecki and Meyer sharing an embrace on the beach.Galecki and Meyer went public with their romance on social media in September last year, and two months later made their red carpet debut in November at the E! People's Choice Awards.Since debuting their romance, the couple have not shied away from posting loved-up photographs onto their Instagram accounts. Galecki previously dated his The Big Bang Theory co-star Kaley Cuoco.