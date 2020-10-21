The Tuesday episode of Bigg Boss 14 brought in a new twist for the contestants and seniors Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan. It was announced that one of the seniors and their respective team members will be leaving the house if they lost in a task.

However, before the task to remain in the show kick-started, Bigg Boss called Rubina Dilaik inside the confession room after noticing that she is not in her best shape, emotionally. Upon probing, Rubina revealed that host Salman Khan addressed her husband Abhinav Shukla as 'samaan' or 'baggage' on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and shared that she felt it was 'disrespectful' for both of them.

Bigg Boss then explained to her that the comment was made in jest and had no negative connotations as Rubina had believed. But, she refused to buy Bigg Boss' point and kept insisting that they were not desperate to get into the show and that she believes in mutual respect. She even threatened to leave the house saying, "I don't work where I am not needed."

Abhinav is then called in by the Bigg Boss to the confession room and the husband-wife duo decide together that they will speak to Salman about the matter in the upcoming weekend episode.

What caught everyone's attention during this entire scene was that Rubina was unafraid to speak her mind, even when it was against Salman, the show's host for 11 consecutive seasons. Here's how fans reacted to Rubina standing up or herself and Abhinav on the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14.

Proud of you #RubinaDiliak ❤️U are ready to leave a show like Biggboss for your husband's Respect. Kudos #BiggBoss14 #BB14 pic.twitter.com/NIdyim4d72 — Piyush ™ (@BadasssPiyush) October 20, 2020

Proud of you queen #RubinaDiliak ❤You were ready to leave the show for your husband's Respect. Love you even more now #BiggBoss14#RubiNav pic.twitter.com/LMKxApFs4E — Jeeya (@StanRubiD) October 20, 2020

#RubinaDiliakSalman should not calling abhinav as "saman".rubina talking about her husband disrespect. Hats off to rubina for arguing with big boss for her husband respect.Even she is ready to quit the show pic.twitter.com/qh8uWBRtvq — ABHISHEK KUMAR (@tweet_abhi1989) October 20, 2020

Meanwhile, the winning team in the task given by Bigg Boss will be announced on Wednesday.