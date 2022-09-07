BB Jodigal 2 Winners Suja Varunee, Sivakumar Talk About Their Trauma, Struggle

Popular dance-based reality show BB Jodigal season 2 concluded last week on Vijay TV. Suja Varunee–Sivakumar and Amir–Pavani were declared winners of the show. Suja Varunee and Sivakumar’s road to success was not easy. In an interview with a popular channel, they revealed how Varunee fell ill during the show.

During the medical check-up, they came to know that Varunee was pregnant. Despite this, Varunee decided to continue dancing as per the doctor’s advice. This interview is going viral on the Internet and the audience is applauding the courage exhibited by Varunee.

In the interview, Varunee also said that Siva was her biggest source of strength. With constant determination to win the show, she continued her dancing. However, one day she suffered the biggest jolt of her life. She was continuously vomiting and also started fainting on the set.

No one on the set had any idea about the health issues faced by her. Varunee and Siva decided to again go for a medical check-up. What they found was extremely depressing news. Varunee had suffered a miscarriage. On hearing this news, Varunee and Siva were devastated and consoled each other.

This incident was emotionally very painful for them. They had a whole show in front of them to compete in. On the other hand, they were also facing sadness due to this traumatising incident. Despite the agony caused by this incident, they decided to embark on their journey in the show and won it. Prize money of Rs 5 Lakh was equally divided among both winners (Suja and Siva), (Amir – Pavani).

The grand finale of BB Jodigal season 2 was a challenging event with brilliant performances by finalist couples. Apart from (Suja and Siva), (Amir – Pavani), Thamarai – Parthasarathy, Ganesh – Harthi and Abhishek – Nadia Chang also participated in this show.

