BB Kannada: Kiccha Sudeepa Warns Prashanth, Aryavardhan Guruji Over Rupesh Shetty Row

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Kannada, host Kiccha Sudeepa warned Prashanth Sambhargi and Ayarvardhan Guruji following their comments over Rupesh Shetty. Wondering what happened in the show? Let us share, a nomination task was conducted in the Bigg Boss house. Rupesh Shetty nominated Prashanth and claimed that he was the rudest contestant who did not deserve to live in the house.

Prashanth did not agree with what Rupesh said. A war of words started between the two which ended when personal life controversies were used as attacks and then as a defense. Because of this situation, many people from the close circle of Prashanth and Rupesh were named, including former contestant, Sanya Iyer. Then gradually their war of words escalated, leading to cuss words. Other contestants came in front to stop the arguments between the two but their fierce fight was not edging down.

In the fight, it was Aryavardhan Guruji, who supported and further ignited the matter. Rather than dousing off the fight, he supported Prashanth and passed ill words to Rupesh Shetty. Hence, the matter worsened between the two. It was in this background when Kiccha Sudeepa without discussing the matter first warned Aryavardhan and Prashanth Sambargi over the limits.

In the game, a strong rumour is viral on social media that Prashanth Sambargi will exit from the show. It is anticipated that after his exit he will be staying in a secret room and will observe contestants’ activities. Maybe even before the beginning of the 12th week, Prashanth’s dream to win the game will be over. These are the contestants nominated for this week - Anupama Gowda, Deepika Das, Rakesh Adiga, Prashanth Sambargi, Amulya Gowda, Divya Uruduga, Aryavardhan, and Arun Sagar.

