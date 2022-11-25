BB Marathi 4: Bigg Boss Puts Rohit Chavan And Vikas Sawant In Jail Following Duo’s Clash

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 has been in the limelight ever since its premiere last month. The contestants have completed 50 days in the house already. In the past, members have played multiple tasks, and have had several fights and arguments with each other. But now, it is seen that the housemates’ willingness to stay in the house has caught up with them. Participants don’t seem to care about anything or anyone when it comes to winning a task.

In the last task of Elephant and Queen Ant, Amruta Dhongade was severely punished by Bigg Boss for damaging the property of the house. But without learning a lesson from Amruta, the members have once again taken an unwanted step inside the house. Contestants Rohit Chavan and Vikas Sawant engage in a big fight inside the house, due to which Bigg Boss puts both of them in jail.

Recently, a promo video of the latest episode of Bigg Boss was released. In the clip, Vikas and Rohit are seen getting embroiled in an argument regarding the Sugar and Ant task. While playing the task, the duo collided physically. Due to this, a fierce fight starts between the two. Later, Rohit charges Vikas to beat him. The other members of the house stopped them and tried to solve the quarrel between the two. The audience was also shocked to see the fight in the promo.

Seeing the fight between Vikas and Rohit, an angry Bigg Boss announced a punishment for them — putting both of them in jail.

Watch the promo:

Rohit and Vikas are the first contestants to go to jail in the latest season of Bigg Boss Marathi. Seeing this, the other members of the house seemed worried whether the two would again fight inside the jail. On the other hand, viewers are curious to see if the duo will talk to each other inside the jail now.

Will the fight between the two be resolved? Also, how many days will this punishment by Bigg Boss last? Many such questions have cropped up in viewers’ minds after watching the promo. But they will get the answers after watching today’s episode.

