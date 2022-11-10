BB Marathi: Nomination Rivalry Between Tejaswini and Ruchira Continues

Living in the Bigg Boss house is not an easy task at all. When people with different personalities are locked in the same house, fights are inevitable. Every day, contestants are faced with challenging tasks, as they race out towards the winning trophy. Nominations are also a big part, and often cause rivalry between contestants. Such was the case with inmates Tejaswini Lonari and Ruchira Jadhav.

In a task given by Bigg Boss, named senior vs junior, the whole house was divided into two teams — junior and senior. In the task, they had to convince, fight and argue to expand their area of domination. But before the task even started, Tejaswini clashed with Ruchira. Both of them taunted each other about the nomination.

In yesterday’s episode, Yasashree, Snehalata, Prasad, Ruchira, Amrita Dhongde and Tejaswini were nominated by the inmates. Ruchira’s group voted for Tejaswini to be nominated. This infuriated the latter as none of them gave valid reasons for her nomination. Tejaswini thinks this is a game plan for Ruchira’s group.

There was a huge ruckus in the house before the task could commence. Earlier, a cold war started between Ruchira and Apurva Dhondge. The catfight between the two started when Bigg Boss divided the contestants into four groups.

The supremo asked them to select one useless contestant from each group. The first group selected by housemates included Apurva Nemlekar, Prasad Jawade, Yogesh Jadhav and Samrudhhi Jadhav. While the second group included Kiran Mane, Trishul Marathe, Akshay Kelkar and Amruta Deshmukh; and the third group included Amruta Dhongade, Yashashri Masurkar, Rohit Shinde and Tejaswini Lonari. The final fourth group included just Ruchira.

