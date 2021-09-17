BB OTT: Nishant Denies Talking About Gauahar, She Calls it 'Short-term Memory Loss'

Bigg Boss OTT has reached its final phase now but fights and quarrels among the contestants are still on. Choreographer Nishat Bhat has denied talking about actor Gauahar Khan, who has also reacted now.

A month ago, in a clip, Nishant was seen talking about Bigg Boss winner Gauahar. In the recent press meet at the Bigg Boss house, one of the reporters reminded Nishant of his comments. Nishant denied talking about Gauahar and blamed the media for misreporting.

Short term memory loss !!! N dignity too ! We forgive him Nayan ! 💛🤗 may god bless all souls ! 🤗 n make the good souls shine brighter ! Love u https://t.co/yHZL6xGQrb— Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) September 16, 2021

Reacting to this, Gauahar termed “short term memory loss", adding “forgive him", addressing Nayan (reporter). The actor further said that may God bless all the souls and make the good souls shine brighter.

Even in the past, Gauahar had requested her fans to maintain peace and let people talk. In another tweet, she wrote that if people won BB just by shouting, Nishant would have had the trophy in his hands in the first week. She further asked people to take it lightly and said that a loser attitude doesn’t know what it takes to be a winner, first as a human and then as the biggest show of the country.

Agar sirf chillane se log bb jeet jaate toh nishant ke haath mein pehle hafte mein trophy hoti ! Hahahahahahah . Guys take light , forgive him ! A loser attitude won’t know what it takes to be a winner . First as a human being n then of the biggest show of the country ! 🙏🏻— Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) August 20, 2021

Actually, in a clip, Divya Agarwal was seen asking Nishant why, according to him, Gauahar won Bigg Boss season 7. Nishant responded that she used to do a lot of whining. There is only one day left for the finale of Bigg Boss OTT and the audience wants to know what happens after the winner is announced.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here