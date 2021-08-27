BB OTT: Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty Grow Close, Fans on Tenterhooks

The growing closeness between Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat on Bigg Boss OTT has become the talk of the town. The two appear to be developing nice chemistry. Recently, during an interaction, Raqesh was seen sharing some personal things with Shamita. In Wednesday’s episode, he spoke to Shamita about the difficult days he faced while getting divorced with ex-wife Ridhi Dogra. He talked about the stressful days after his divorce and the passing of his father.

A few days ago, Ridhi was also seen coming out in support of her ex-husband.

He said that his divorce from Ridhi and his father’s death broke him badly. He added that he was so stressed that he could not sleep for two weeks. He continued that his mother and sister were very concerned after looking at his situation. They took him to Pune with them. Raqesh was on the verge of breaking down.

Recently, in another episode, Raqesh got emotional after a fight with Prateek Sahajpal. After watching her ex-husband cry, Ridhi supported him saying that he was playing the game with full dignity.

Raqesh and Ridhi took divorce after eight years of their marriage in February 2019. When reports about their not living together started doing the rounds, the couple released a joint statement and said they weren’t together anymore and were living separately. They said that they were friends but not a couple anymore. The situation was handled with a lot of sincerity and respect and hence the two continue to be friends. As far as the show is concerned, some cute moments between the two have stolen the hearts of fans.

However, it will be very interesting to see where this newly developing connection between Shamita and Raqesh goes.

