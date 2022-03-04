BB Ultimate: Balaji Murugadoss, Abhirami Venkatachalam 'Seen Together' in Smoking Room

Bigg Boss Ultimate, the first OTT season of Bigg Boss Tamil, is witnessing heated exchanges among the contestants. Bigg Boss has given the village panchayat task for this week’s luxury budget. In this task, housemates have been divided into two families. The split between the two families heightened after Suresh Chakravarthy gave a verdict on Balaji Murugadoss’ complaints against Snehan that he was disrespectful to him. The members of each family are complaining about others.

In the latest episode, Balaji and Abhirami Venkatachalam were missing from the task. They were in no mood to participate in the show. Contestant Niroop Nandakumar went looking for them and found them in the smoking room together. He complained to Suresh about their behaviour and informed everyone that they were sitting in the smoking-room to avoid the task.

Within minutes, Balaji and Abhirami came out of the smoking-room and continued to participate in the task. A war of words followed between Balaji and Niroop over the duties assigned in the kitchen and restroom. Other contestants tried to calm them down but they continued to fight till Bigg Boss asked them to stop.

With a day left in the village task, the viewers may get to see more verbal spat among the contestants in the upcoming episode.

Bigg Boss Ultimate was launched on January 30, and it has been completed in five weeks. This week’s nominated contestants for eviction are- Abhirami Venkatachalam, Anitha Sampath, Maria Juliana, Snehan, Suruthi Periyasamy, Thaadi Bhalaji, and Thamarai Selvi. One of them will get evicted on Sunday.

Actor Simbu has replaced actor Kamal Haasan as a host of the show. Kamal left the show as the dates of his film shooting schedule were clashing with Bigg Boss Ultimate. Host Simbu is set to reveal the evictions on the upcoming weekend episode.

