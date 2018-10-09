English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BBC Announces Davie Bowie Documentary Titled The First Five Years
David Bowie: The First Five Years will follow on from David Bowie: Five Years and David Bowie: The Last Five Years, which aired in 2013 and 2017 respectively.
Image: Getty Images
Loading...
The BBC has announced that "The First Five Years," the final part in a trilogy of documentaries devoted to the musical icon David Bowie, will air next year on BBC Two.
David Bowie: The First Five Years will follow on from David Bowie: Five Years and David Bowie: The Last Five Years, which aired in 2013 and 2017 respectively. All three are produced and directed by Francis Whately.
The new work, set to air 50 years after the release of Space Oddity, will be a 90-minute film exploring the pre-Ziggy-Stardust Bowie, beginning in 1966 soon after David Jones changed his name to David Bowie and tracing his evolving interests in subjects such as Holst, Anthony Newley and Tibetan Buddhism.
Among highlights, the film features a report unearthed from the BBC Archives covering a BBC audition in November 1965 by a band called David Bowie and the Lower Third. After presenting a program that included an original song and Chim-Chim-Cheree, Bowie was described by the talent selection group as having "quite a different sound" but also "no personality"; "not particularly exciting," they reviewed, and "will not improve with practice."
Also included are exclusive interviews with Bowie's first cousin and lifelong friend Kristina Amadeus, former girlfriend and muse Hermione Farthingale, Lindsay Kemp in his last filmed interview, and additional friends and producers.
Bowie classics including Space Oddity and The Man Who Sold the World are said to be deconstructed through both the eight-track masters and previously unheard demos, along with master tapes from songs that "Bowie wanted to forget," says the BBC, such as The Laughing Gnome. Viewers will also see never-before-seen footage of Bowie's journey through Siberia in 1973.
In an archive clip featured in the film, Bowie says, "I spent all my formative years adopting guises and changing roles, just learning to be somebody. I wanted to be accepted as David Bowie -- a person that you will always watch to see what kind of thing he is doing."
The documentary will air on BBC Two in 2019.
David Bowie: The First Five Years will follow on from David Bowie: Five Years and David Bowie: The Last Five Years, which aired in 2013 and 2017 respectively. All three are produced and directed by Francis Whately.
The new work, set to air 50 years after the release of Space Oddity, will be a 90-minute film exploring the pre-Ziggy-Stardust Bowie, beginning in 1966 soon after David Jones changed his name to David Bowie and tracing his evolving interests in subjects such as Holst, Anthony Newley and Tibetan Buddhism.
Among highlights, the film features a report unearthed from the BBC Archives covering a BBC audition in November 1965 by a band called David Bowie and the Lower Third. After presenting a program that included an original song and Chim-Chim-Cheree, Bowie was described by the talent selection group as having "quite a different sound" but also "no personality"; "not particularly exciting," they reviewed, and "will not improve with practice."
Also included are exclusive interviews with Bowie's first cousin and lifelong friend Kristina Amadeus, former girlfriend and muse Hermione Farthingale, Lindsay Kemp in his last filmed interview, and additional friends and producers.
Bowie classics including Space Oddity and The Man Who Sold the World are said to be deconstructed through both the eight-track masters and previously unheard demos, along with master tapes from songs that "Bowie wanted to forget," says the BBC, such as The Laughing Gnome. Viewers will also see never-before-seen footage of Bowie's journey through Siberia in 1973.
In an archive clip featured in the film, Bowie says, "I spent all my formative years adopting guises and changing roles, just learning to be somebody. I wanted to be accepted as David Bowie -- a person that you will always watch to see what kind of thing he is doing."
The documentary will air on BBC Two in 2019.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World Cup Expectations a 'Sufferance' for Argentina, Lionel Messi
- Made by Google 2018: Google Home Hub is a Smart Display For Your Home
- Nitin Bali, Prominent Remix Singer of ‘90s, Dies in Road Accident
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 23 Written Updates: Sreesanth, Karanvir Not Ready to Tolerate Surbhi Rana
- Neetu and Rishi Kapoor have a Mini Reunion with Sonali Bendre, Priyanka Chopra in New York; See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...