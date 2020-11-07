BBC Developing New Adaptation Of 'Brideshead Revisited'

Los Angeles: BBC is working on a reimagining of author Evelyn Waugh’s classic novel”Brideshead Revisited” with filmmaker Luca Guadagnino. According to Deadline, the “Call Me filmmaker will write and direct the miniseries, a deal for which is close to being finalised at the BBC.

If finalised, Mammoth Screen will co-produce the project with Moonage Pictures. BBC’s drama controller Piers Wenger has been in talks with Guadagnino for the adaptation for two years and has flown to Italy to discuss the project with him.

Waugh’s book, whose full title is “Brideshead Revisited, The Sacred & Profane Memories of Captain Charles Ryder”, was published in 1945. Set between the period of 1920s to the early 1940s, the novel follows the life and romances of the protagonist Charles Ryder, most especially his friendship with the Flytes, a family of wealthyEnglish Catholicswho live in a palatial mansion called Brideshead Castle.

Ryder has relationships with two of the Flytes: Sebastian, who he befriends at Oxford University, and Julia, as the 1945 book explores themes of aristocratic nostalgia, Catholicism, and homosexuality. The book was previously adapted for the small screen in 1981 with Granada Television producing the show for ITV. British star Jeremy Irons had played Ryder in the series.

Years later, actor Matthew Goode played the role in filmmaker Julian Jarrold’s 2008 feature, which also starred Emma Thompson and Ben Whishaw.