BBMAs 2021: Priyanka Chopra Called Out By Diet Sabya For Wearing 'Racist, Homophobic' Dolce & Gabbana

Actress Priyanka Chopra recently attended the Billboard Music Awards 2021 with husband, popstar Nick Jonas, who is hosting the show. Priyanka wore a sheer beige gown, with a thigh-high slit to the show. While, the actress carried her look well, people were displeased by her decision to wear Dolce & Gabbana, a brand that has been called out multiple times for indulging in racism, sexism and homophobia.

Popular Instagram page Diet Sabya, which calls out plagiarism by fashion brands took to their Instagram stories to call out the actress. They wrote, “Not Pri wearing a dress by the very problematic, racist and homophobic Dolce and Gabbana."

The post also read, “Styled by @luxurylaw, so the disappointment is astronomical. Law Roach is an American stylist who judges the Ballroom show Legendary. He is considered to be an icon in the field of fashion, and for his activism for social issues.

They also shared a screenshot of people commenting on her post and questioning why she chose to wear Dolce and Gabbana.

Dolce and Gabbana has a long history of racist behaviour. In 2018, they were forced to cancel their runway show in Shanghai after Diet Sabya parent-page Diet Prada shared screenshots of Stefano Gabbana making racist comments about the people of China. The designer made many shocking remarks, including calling China “Dirt smelling Mafia.’

Dolce and Gabbana designers Domenico and Stefano Gabbana also said that they opposed gay parenting and adoption by gay couples in 2015. In 2013 they had launched a spring collection with racially-charged imagery caricaturing Black women’s bodies. Here is a brief list of problematic behaviours by Dolce and Gabbana.

Priyanka has yet to address the backlash. She has, meanwhile, shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in James C Strouse’s Text For You, starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She also has Lana Wachowski’s Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves, and the Russo Brothers’ Amazon Prime series Citadel, in the pipeline.

