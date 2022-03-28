B'day Special: Akshaye Khanna Once Expressed the Desire to Date This Ex-Chief Minister

Akshaye Khanna is interestingly one of those star kids who worked hard and carved a distinct identity for himself. Akshaye, the son of Vinod Khanna, has worked with Bollywood biggies from Aishwarya Rai to Sonali Bendra to reach heady heights in the industry.

Akshaye Khanna is celebrating his 47th birthday today. And, on this occasion, here are some unknown facts about the actor.

Akshaye Khanna made his Bollywood debut in 1997 with Himalaya Putra, which was produced by Akshay’s father and yesteryear Bollywood superstar Vinod Khanna. Unfortunately, the film was not well received at the box office. However, despite that, opportunities kept coming Akshaye’s way.

The actor gradually began his journey to stardom after delivering Border in 1997. In the multi-starrer, Akshaye played the role of an Indian soldier alongside Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, and Pooja Bhatt.

Later, the actor was praised for his role of antagonist in the 2002 film Humraaz. At the same time, in Saif Ali Khan-starrer Race, the actor appeared in a negative role and proved his mettle. However, Akshaye suddenly disappeared from the industry and then returned with a negative role in 2016 with Dishoom.

Advertisement

Talking about the actor’s personal life, Akshaye is single and once expressed his desire to date the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, the late Jayalalithaa, who was 27 years older than him at the time.

However, it is also well-known that the actor was about to marry Karishma Kapoor. According to reports, Randhir Kapoor sent Karisma Kapoor’s marriage proposal to Vinod Khanna for his son Akshaye Khanna, but it is said that Babita Kapoor did not approve of this relationship.

Akshaye Khanna has a very different opinion on marriage. The actor had said in an interview that he does not believe in marriage. He believes in live-in relationships more than marriage, because he believes that two people do not need any document to live together and prove their love.

Although Akshay has not married yet, there has been a lot of discussion about his affairs. His name has been associated with Pooja Batra, Raveena Tandon, Twinkle Khanna, and Shilpa Shetty. But the actor never reacted openly to these reports.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.