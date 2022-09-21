B'day Special: Bandra Flat to Luxury Cars, Know Net Worth of Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor is celebrating her 42nd birthday today. Nearly two decades ago, the actress started her Bollywood journey with the lead role in the war drama Refugee. In her acting career spanning over two decades, the bonafide Bollywood royalty hogged fame for her roles in films like Chameli, Dev, Jab We Met, Heroine, Udta Punjab, and others.

Today, she is one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry.

With a net worth of hundreds of crores, Bebo leads an opulent lifestyle. Let’s take a look at Kareena’s remuneration and what contributed to her net worth.

According to media reports, Kareena used to charge Rs 7 crores per movie. However, she hiked her fee after the success of Veere Di Wedding and now takes home Rs 10 crore for each film.

Kareena’s net worth today stands around Rs 440 crores. Most of her earnings come from movies, brand endorsements, photoshoots, and other collaborations. She charges Rs 6 crores per endorsement.

The Bollywood star with her family recently moved to a new 4-BHK apartment in Bandra from her previous residence in Fortune Heights. The new home of the actress is worth Rs 55 crore.

Moreover, she has also invested in a house with Saif at her favourite holiday destination, Gstaad, Switzerland, which is said to be priced at Rs 33 crore.

Apart from these, Kareena is fond of luxury cars. The actress in her car collection has Mercedes Benz S-Class worth Rs 1.40 crore and Lexus LX 470 worth Rs 2.32 crore. She is also the proud owner of the Audi Q7 and Range Rover Sport SUV which costs around Rs 1 crore.

