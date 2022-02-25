B'day Special: Danny Denzongpa was Parveen Babi's 1st Love. Know How They Drifted Apart

Danny Denzongpa, one of the most famous villains of Hindi cinema, ruled the hearts of cine lovers with his brilliant dialogue delivery during the 70s and 80s. Born on February 25, 1948, in Gangtok Sikkim, Danny’s life has also not been any less than a Bollywood film. Popular by the name of Danny, his full name is Tshering Phintso Denzongpa. Jaya Bachchan and Danny used to study together.

It is said that when it became difficult to take Danny’s long name during college days, he was given the name Danny. Now, let’s have a look at some interesting stories related to his love life. Danny was the first love of the bold and beautiful actor, Parveen Babi. As per media reports, the two started liking each other after their first meeting itself.

The two also started meeting each other in private and quickly moved forward from dating to a live-in relationship. They dated for around four years before drifting apart.

Parveen did not want to split from Danny at any cost. She loved him too much. Hence, they maintained their friendship even after the breakup. Then Kim came into Danny’s life and Parveen started dating Kabir Bedi. Parveen often used to go to Danny’s house without informing Kabir.

In an interview, Danny said that Kim didn’t like Parveen visiting him, for no girlfriend would like her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend coming to his home just anytime.

In 1990, Danny got married to Sikkim’s princess Gawa Denzongpa. The two have two children. Danny, who has worked in around 200 films, is also a good singer. Recently, he was seen in Kangana Ranaut’s film Manikarnika. He has been awarded the Padma Shree.

