B'day Special: Did You Know Diana Penty Was Offered Rockstar With Ranbir Kapoor?

From entering the world of glamour as a model in the year 2005 to making her debut with the superhit Cocktail, Diana Penty has won our hearts with her acting skills and simplicity. As the actress turns a year older, let’s learn a bit about her career and life.

During her college days, Diana sent her photoshoot portfolios to Elite Models India and she was selected. The actress got engrossed in the modelling world after seeing it. It’s worth noting that Diana made her film debut in 2012 with the film Cocktail in which Deepika Padukone played the lead role.

Diana was said to be confused about her career while studying. So when she didn’t understand anything, she began modelling part-time. The model actress won the hearts of the audience in the film Cocktail by playing a simple girl named Meera. Diana Penty was offered a role in Ranbir Kapoor’s film Rockstar, but she declined due to her other modelling commitments.

Apart from Cocktail, Diana has worked in films like Happy Bhag Jayegi, Lucknow Central, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, Khandaani Shafakhana and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran.

