B'day Special: From Admiring Chiranjeevi to Working with Him, The Story of Meka Srikanth

Tollywood actor Meka Srikanth, who was most recently seen James, is celebrating his 54th birthday today. Srikanth made his big-screen debut back in 1991 with the film Madhura Nagarilo. He won critical acclaim for his acting in films like Operation Duryodhana, Sankranthi and others. Srikanth has established himself as one the most bankable supporting actors in the Telugu film industry.

Srikanth was born in Gangavathi district Koppal, Karnataka on March 23, 1968. He pursued his B.Com from Karnataka University and got a diploma from a film institute. After making his debut with Madhura Nagarilo, he did several character roles in his upcoming films. He received a fee of Rs 5000 for his second film People’s Encounter. These achievements were small but Srikanth was determined to make his way to the top. Srikanth has also enacted the characters with negative shades in President Gari Pellam and some other films.

Srikanth had to wait until 1996 when his first film as a hero titled Pelli Sandadi was released. Pelli Sandadi was a hit and paved Srikanth’s way to become one of the most successful actors in the Telugu film industry.

Srikanth has been a big Chiranjeevi fan since childhood. He was inspired to take up acting as a profession only because of Chiranjeevi. To Srikanth’s delight, Chiranjeevi has also praised Srikanth from time to time. The Megastar once said that his brother Pawan Kalyan also closely resembles Srikanth.

This goes on to speak volumes about how much Chiranjeevi admires Srikanth. Chiranjeevi and Srikanth were seen together in Shankar Dada MBBS. The film was a remake of Munnabhai MBBS. Srikanth won the Filmfare award for best-supporting actor.

Srikanth was also nominated in Filmfare Awards for Govindudu Andari Vaadele (best supporting actor category). He has also won South Indian International Movie Award for Sarrainodu.

He is currently filming for Ram Charan-starrer RC15.

